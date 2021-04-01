Brigham and Women's CNO launches podcast on resiliency

Maddy Pearson, DNP, RN, CNO at Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital, has started the Resiliency Roadmap podcast focused on how nurses can build resiliency and practice self-care, WGBH, a local NPR station, reported March 31.

Dr. Pearson hosts the series, which features interviews with nurses and other experts on topics such as sleep health, moral distress, trauma-informed care and joy, among others.

Given that nurses spend 95 percent of their time at patients' bedside, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic were particularly difficult for them, which is part of what inspired the podcast, Dr. Pearson said.

"Nursing has a very special place, a very special vision and voice as we care for patients," Dr. Pearson told WGBH. "Nurses know the patients so much deeper and greater. So the impact, then, of the pandemic on the bedside nurse, on the clinical nurse … was that much greater. And that's why it was so important that we all speak with this nursing lens, and this nursing voice, and kind of bring light to that."

New podcast episodes are released weekly on Wednesdays.

To listen to the podcast, click here.

