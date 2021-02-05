31% of nurses cite burnout as reason for leaving job

Nearly one-third of nurses reported leaving their jobs because of burnout in 2018, representing the most recent national estimates, according to a study published Feb. 4 in JAMA Network Open.

Researchers analyzed survey data of more than 3.9 million registered nurses in the U.S. collected between April 30 and Oct. 12, 2018.

In total, 418,769 nurses reported leaving their jobs in the last year, and 31.5 percent identified burnout as a reason for their departure. Among nurses who said they considered leaving, 43.4 percent cited burnout as a contributing factor.

Other factors that contributed to nurses leaving their roles included: a stressful work environment (34.4 percent); inadequate staffing (30 percent); poor management (33.9 percent); and opportunities for better pay (26.5 percent).

Nurses who worked in a hospital were 80 percent more likely to cite burnout as a reason for ever considering leaving their jobs, compared to nurses working in a clinic.

To view the full study, click here.

