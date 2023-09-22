2 health systems stop offering 'hospital at home'

Despite the rising popularity of "hospital-at-home" care across the U.S., two health systems recently decided to stop their programs.

Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica has temporarily paused hospital-at-home care, while Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health has closed its program, the health systems told Becker's recently. Spokespeople for the organizations declined to provide any more details about why the initiatives shut down or if and when they would resume.

Nearly 300 hospitals across 125 health systems in 37 states have been approved to provide acute hospital care at home by CMS, which started offering a waiver for the programs in late 2020. As part of the care model, eligible patients are typically identified in the emergency room before being outfitted with technology and medical equipment in their homes, getting visited a couple of times a day by nurses or other providers, and having virtual appointments with physicians.

CMS has approved Adventist Health for hospital-at-home programs at 10 facilities and ProMedica at seven hospitals, both beginning in December 2020. Adventist started its initiative in May 2020.