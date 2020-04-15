Tennessee hospital settles false billing allegations

Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, Tenn., agreed to settle False Claims Act allegations for $1.7 million, according to the Department of Justice.

The settlement comes after Maury Regional self-disclosed improper claim submissions to the federal government. An internal investigation found the hospital was using inappropriate codes for stroke, respiratory infection, simple pneumonia and septicemia patients.

The U.S. concluded from Maury Regional's investigation that the hospital received inappropriate payment for claims that were not supported by medical records from 2013-19.



The Justice Department commended Maury Regional for "its transparency and diligence" in self-disclosing the issue. The hospital has implemented a new protocol to address the problem.



