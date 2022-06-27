States add protections for healthcare providers who perform abortions for out-of-state residents

States where abortion remains legal are acting to legally protect healthcare providers who perform abortions and reproductive health services for out-of-state residents who live where the procedure is banned or restricted and travel to recieve services.

Massachusetts

Governor Charlie Baker signed an executive order June 24 that adds a layer of legal protection for both providers who perform abortions for out-of-state individuals and those individuals from out of state seeking abortions or reproductive health services that are lawful in Massachusetts. The order protects Massachusetts providers from losing their professional licenses or receiving other professional discipline based on potential out-of-state charges. Massachusetts will not cooperate with extradition requests from other states pursuing criminal charges against individuals who received, assisted with or performed reproductive health services that are legal in the state.

Minnesota

Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order June 25 protecting healthcare providers in the state from other states' legal challenges if they provide reproductive health services for out-of-state residents. Minnesota is surrounded by states that currently have some type of abortion ban in place. "I will exercise my discretion to decline requests for the arrest or surrender of any person charged with a criminal violation of a law of another state where the violation alleged involves the provision of, assistance with, securing of, or receipt of reproductive healthcare services, unless the acts forming the basis of the prosecution of the crime charged would also constitute a criminal offense under Minnesota law," the governor's emergency executive order states.

New York

Governor Kathy Hochul on June 13 signed six bills into law to protect abortion rights and safeguard patients and providers from criminal charges brought upon by other states that restrict the procedure. "If a woman is wanted under criminal charges in another state, we're going to take steps to protect them from extradition," Ms. Hochul said. "We're also going to be defending abortion providers from medical malpractice and licensure issues." The legislation also allows New York residents to file suit against people who attempt to interfere with their access to reproductive care.

California, Washington and Oregon

Governors of the three West Coast states issued a "multi-state commitment" to protect patients and physicians from "efforts by other states to export their abortion bans to our states." The commitment comes in addition to the actions each state has taken over the past several years to protect reproductive healthcare access in preparation for the overturning of Roe v. Wade. "We will not sit on the sidelines and allow patients who seek reproductive care in our states or the doctors that provide that care to be intimidated with criminal prosecution," California Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement.

Connecticut

On May 5, Governor Ned Lamont signed legislation into law that prevents abortion providers from being extradited to other states, bars Connecticut authorities from cooperating with abortion investigations from a patient’s home state, and allows Connecticut residents and corporations sued under another state’s abortion provision to countersue. The law takes effect July 1.