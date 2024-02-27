South Dakota floats video to clarify abortion ban for clinicians 

South Dakota lawmakers are proposing a bill that would require the creation of an educational video to clarify when abortion is legal in the state, KFF Health News reported Feb. 27.

The legislation aims to provide more clarity for healthcare providers about when they can end a pregnancy under the state's near-total abortion ban. The ban is one of the strictest in the nation, only allowing abortions to save a woman's life.

The bill would instruct South Dakota's health department to create educational materials, including a video, for healthcare providers in partnership with the state attorney general and other experts.

The effort comes as some U.S. physicians express frustration at the lack of guidance in interpreting state laws that allow for abortion when a mother's life is at risk.

Several states have aimed to clarify these exceptions, with South Dakota's legislation representing the most comprehensive effort to date.

