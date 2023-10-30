Physicians seek clarity from hospitals on abortion care

Few hospitals or health systems offer clear guidance to help physicians interpret medical exceptions to state abortion laws, The Washington Post reported Oct. 28.

The finding stems from interviews Post reporters conducted with 26 physicians, lawyers and hospital administrators in states that restrict abortions. Some physicians expressed frustration at the lack of guidance — and support from hospital administrators — in interpreting state laws that allow for abortion when a mother's life is at risk.

The Post also requested public records from 50 of the largest public hospitals in states with abortion bans. Of the 37 that responded, only nine reported having guidance for physicians on how to interpret medical exceptions, often advising caution. But even these policies are quietly circulated, with many hospitals reluctant to put them in writing, leaders told the Post.

Another 28 hospitals had either no guidance or guidance that mirrored state laws' vague language on what constituted a medical exception to abortion. The resulting ambiguity often complicates care decisions for physicians, who could face jail time if they interpret state laws incorrectly, according to the report. Many physicians are told to contact lawyers or hospital leaders to determine whether a patient's condition warrants an abortion, but response times can be slow if it's a medical emergency after hours.

The Post noted several hospitals and state or national hospital associations declined to comment on their abortion policies, with leaders citing concerns about losing hospital funding or facing retaliation from lawmakers.



Read the full article here.