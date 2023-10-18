Shuttered North Carolina hospital failed to submit compliance reports for 5 years

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health acknowledged that it failed to provide compliance reports to the state of North Carolina for shuttered Martin General Hospital for five years, local news outlet WITN reported Oct. 18.

The Williamston, N.C.-based hospital closed Aug. 3 due to financial challenges. Quorum Health owns Williamston Hospital Corp., which operated Martin General. The revelations came about after an investigation from North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.

"WHC and Quorum can find no evidence that the annual compliance report required by N.C. Gen. Stat. 131E-13(a)(5) has been prepared by WHC in the last five years, or that such a report was ever created during the life of the lease," Quorum Health said. "Martin County has never requested that WHC provide it with such a report. This failure is the result of an oversight by WHC and it is currently working to create an annual report that complies with the statute."