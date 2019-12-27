Physician group will refund Medicare $829K to resolve improper billing case

VPA, a physician group that provides home-based care to patients in 12 states, and its management services affiliate agreed to repay the federal government $829,611, to resolve allegations that they billed Medicare for medically unnecessary physician visits, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

VPA is part of U.S. Medical Management, a family of companies that provides in-home medical services for elderly and other adult patients with complex health issues. The federal government alleged VPA's physicians routinely conducted patient visits in Wisconsin that were not medically necessary from January 2013 through March 2016. VPA and U.S. Medical Management billed Medicare for the visits.

As a result of the allegedly improper billing, VPA and U.S. Medical Management received more than $800,000 from Medicare to which they were not entitled. They have agreed to repay Medicare the full amount, according to the Justice Department.

