Former nurse accused of secretly recording 206 patients at UPMC hospital

A former nurse at UPMC Carlisle (Pa.) faces criminal charges for allegedly secretly videotaping 206 patients, including nearly two-dozen minors, while he worked at the hospital, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a Dec. 18 news release.

In addition to allegedly videotaping patients without their consent, Michael Bragg is also accused of sexually assaulting a nude, unconscious woman in the hospital's emergency room and touching the breasts of another ER patient.

"People who were rushed to the emergency room or needed serious medical attention were violated by this man," Mr. Shapiro said. "This sick sexual predator took advantage of patients when they were at their most vulnerable, in need of care. Thanks to the full cooperation of UPMC Carlisle, we identified all victims throughout this investigation."

Mr. Bragg was initially arrested in April after agents found videos of child pornography in his home. He was also charged with aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault for the alleged sexual abuse of two minors.

UPMC Carlisle fired Mr. Bragg April 19, the same day the Office of the Attorney General notified health system officials of the charges, Christian Caicedo, MD, president of UPMC Pinnacle Dauphin Region, told The Sentinel.

"UPMC Carlisle is committed to helping everyone affected, and we are fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation," Dr. Caicedo said in a statement to The Sentinel. "We are taking appropriate actions to ensure the ongoing privacy and security of our patients, visitors and staff."

The hospital is offering free counseling services and other assistance to victims and their families.

"UPMC Carlisle's most immediate concern is for the health, safety, and well-being of the victims," Dr. Caicedo said. "We understand that patients, their families, and the community feel shocked, upset, and concerned, and we share these feelings. We are deeply disturbed and saddened that someone could be responsible for actions that are in stark contrast to our mission and core values, which include care, respect and safety."

Mr. Shapiro said any patients at UPMC Carlisle's emergency room between January 2016, and April 19, 2019, who believe they were treated by Mr. Bragg should call the Child Predator Hotline at 1-800-385-1044.

