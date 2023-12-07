Officer involved in New Hampshire hospital shooting incident identified

Attorney General John Formella has released the identity of the officer involved in a New Hampshire hospital shooting on Nov. 17 that left a security guard and the suspect dead.

The state trooper who discharged his weapon at the suspect was Trooper Nathan Sleight, who has more than a decade of law enforcement experience, according to Mr. Formella.

John Madore, 33, entered New Hampshire State Hospital, a state-run psychiatric hospital in Concord, and shot Bradley Haas, 63, a state security officer and former police chief who was working security at the front lobby entrance, according to Mr. Formella. Mr. Haas was transferred to Concord Hospital and died from multiple gunshot wounds. Mr. Sleight, who was on duty at the hospital, fatally shot Mr. Madore.

As of Dec. 7, an investigation into the exact circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing, a spokesperson for the AG's office told Becker's.

"While the office will follow its normal protocol for officer involved uses of deadly force and conduct a complete investigation, the evidence gathered and reviewed to date indicates that Trooper Sleight's actions were legally justified under New Hampshire RSA 627:5, and very likely prevented further injuries or loss of life," Mr. Formella said Nov. 30.

"It is anticipated that the final report regarding the incident and Trooper Sleight's use of deadly force will be released once the investigation is completed. No further updates are expected until the report is released."





