OakBend Medical Center faces lawsuit for ransomware attack that breached 1M patient records

OakBend Medical Center is facing a class action lawsuit over a September ransomware attack and data breach that exposed the personal information of more than 1 million patients.

Ryan Higgs and Alissa Wojnar, who filed the lawsuit Oct. 28 in Texas' Southern District Court, allege that the Richmond, Texas-based hospital failed to take adequate measures to protect the personal information of patients.

The plaintiffs also allege the hospital failed to adequately notify patients of the breach and failed to provide details about what information was exposed, according to the lawsuit.

OakBend notified patients of the ransomware attack in a Sept. 1 breach notification but did not disclose whether the hackers had obtained any patient information from its system.

Mr. Higgs and Ms. Wojnar are seeking compensatory damages, reimbursement of out-of-pocket costs and injunctive relief including improvements to OakBend's data security systems, future annual audits and adequate credit monitoring services funded by the hospital.