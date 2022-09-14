Ransomware group threatens to leak 1M patient records from Texas hospital

Ransomware gang Daixin Team has taken credit for a Sept. 1 ransomware attack on Richmond, Texas-based OakBend Medical Center, The Register reported Sept. 14.

During the attack, the hackers caused the center's communication systems and IT systems to shut down, and are now claiming to have stolen more than 1 million patient records.

The records allegedly contain information such as names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and patient treatment information.

It is unclear whether all one million patients are affected or if the number refers to the pieces of sensitive medical and personal information that the hackers obtained from the breach.

Daixin Team has warned that it will release a "full leak," and has allegedly shared employees' personal information as a download.

On Sept. 9, OakBend Medical Center said it was in the process of restoring its IT systems and communication systems.