Indiana nurse charged with felony after COVID-19 patient's death

A nurse in Indiana who is accused of removing the oxygen mask from a 72-year-old nursing home patient who died hours later has been charged with practicing medicine without a license, a felony, according to the IndyStar.

Connie Sneed, a licensed practical nurse, was charged after another nurse at Wedgewood Healthcare Center in Clarksville, Ind., contacted the facility's director about a Facebook post written by Ms. Sneed.

"I just want y'all to know the hardest thing I've ever done in 28 years start a patient on O2 for 4 days 12 LPM. with a non-rebreather mask," she wrote, describing the treatment of the nursing home resident, according to USA Today. "I asked him on day 4 if he's tired he said yes I said do you want me to take all this off for you and let you go and fly with the angels and he said yes."

The post continued: "I took it all off of him I went in the hallway and I cried and I let him go and he passed away ... after I left."

Ms. Sneed's actions led to an investigation by the Indiana Department of Health and the state attorney general.

"We presented our findings to the Clark County Prosecutor and charges were filed as a result," a spokesperson for the Indiana attorney general told the IndyStar.

Ms. Sneed was fired from Wedgewood May 6, about a week after the alleged incident. The facility's executive director determined she didn't obtain a physician's order to administer oxygen nor to later remove the patient's oxygen supply, according to the IndyStar.

If convicted, Ms. Sneed faces a maximum of six years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.



