Man who crashed car into Ohio hospital pleads guilty to murder

A 46-year-old man pleaded guilty March 23 to two counts of murder, admitting to causing the deaths of two people when he drove a vehicle into Diley Regional Medical Center in Canal Winchester, Ohio, in 2019, according to the Lancaster Eagle Gazette.

In September 2019, Raymond Leiendecker drove his truck into the hospital, killing a hospital employee at the scene. Another person was injured and later died of her injuries.

Mr. Leiendecker was charged in December 2019 with two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder and one count of vandalism. On March 23, he pleaded guilty to two counts of murder, and prosecutors agreed to dismiss the other charges, according to the report.

Mr. Leiendecker faces 15 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $15,000 for each count of murder.

