Healthcare billing fraud: 7 recent cases

From 12 physicians receiving prison sentences in a $250 million billing fraud scheme to a Tennessee court allowing the Justice Department to intervene in an $800 million fraud case against Memphis, Tenn.-based Methodist Le Bonheur, here are seven healthcare billing fraud cases that made headlines since March 1:

1. Virginia physician sentenced in $1.8M fraud scheme against payers, patients

Former Virginia physician Leonard Rosen, MD, was sentenced March 18 for his role in a $1.8 million fraud scheme that involved fraudulently billing Medicare and Medicaid.

2. Justice Department can join Methodist Le Bonheur fraud suit, court rules

The Justice Department can intervene in a lawsuit accusing Memphis, Tenn.-based Methodist Le Bonheur of orchestrating a kickback scheme and submitting hundreds of millions of dollars in false claims.

3. California physician, patient recruiter charged with $36M Medicare fraud

A California physician and a patient recruiter were charged with bilking Medicare out of more than $36 million.

4. 12 physicians sentenced in $250M billing fraud scheme

Twelve physicians in Michigan and Ohio were among 16 defendants sentenced to prison for a healthcare fraud scheme that involved submitting $250 million in false billings to insurers, the Justice Department said March 9.

5. Florida hospitals to pay $12.7M to resolve allegations of submitting improper claims

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health and Cape Coral (Fla.) Hospital agreed to pay $12.7 million to resolve allegations that they submitted claims to federal insurers for services that didn't meet coverage criteria.

6. New York physician pleads guilty to $3M billing fraud scheme

A New York physician pleaded guilty to billing Medicare for millions of dollars for medical services that were never rendered, the Justice Department said March 7.

7. Tennessee physician convicted in $50M fraud scheme

A Tennessee physician and his wife were convicted in a scheme that involved billing health insurance companies for more than $50 million in fraudulent or medically unnecessary services, the Justice Department said March 2.