Florida hospitals to pay $12.7M to resolve allegations of submitting improper claims

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health and Cape Coral (Fla.) Hospital agreed to pay $12.7 million to resolve allegations that they submitted claims to federal insurers for services that didn't meet coverage criteria.

The HHS' Office of Inspector General alleged that the two providers submitted claims for certain pain management procedures and evaluation services that didn't meet federal health program criteria. The procedures in question were performed by two independent contractor physicians at the facilities.

The inspector general said the alleged actions are a violation of the Civil Monetary Penalties Law.



The alleged actions were self-reported to the inspector general.