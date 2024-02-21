Healthcare billing fraud: 10 recent cases

From the National Association of Accountable Care Organizations covering an alleged scheme that could be costing Medicare $2 billion to a telemedicine company owner pleading guilty to a $110 million scheme, here are 10 healthcare billing fraud cases that Becker's reported since Feb. 5:

1. The owner of two telemedicine companies was charged and agreed to plead guilty in connection with a $110 million scheme involving medically unnecessary durable medical equipment.

2. A durable medical equipment company with more than 700 locations nationwide agreed to pay $25.5 million to settle allegations it continued to bill federal healthcare programs for the rental of respiratory equipment when patients no longer needed or used the devices.

3. The Department of Justice filed a complaint under the False Claims Act against Rick Nassenstein, former CFO, president and co-owner of Cardiac Imaging, which provides mobile cardiac positron emission tomography scans.

4. A program administrator for a Washington, D.C.-based mental health services provider was sentenced to five years in prison for a Medicaid fraud scheme.

5. New Jersey seized $6.4 million in assets from the estate of the deceased owner of several mental health clinics who allegedly submitted thousands of false claims to Medicaid.

6. An alleged fraud scheme uncovered by the National Association of Accountable Care Organizations could be costing Medicare $2 billion.

7. The co-owner and administrator of a pharmacy pleaded guilty to charges in a scheme that defrauded payers by more than $65 million.

8. An Illinois judge found a physician from Oak Park, Ill., guilty of defrauding the state out of more than $1.2 million in Medicaid funds.

9. Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health agreed to pay more than $11.7 million to resolve allegations that it submitted annual wellness visit services that violated Medicare rules.

10. Pomona (Calif.) Valley Hospital Medical Center agreed to pay more than $2 million to resolve allegations it overbilled the state's Medicaid program for prescription medications.