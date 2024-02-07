Pennsylvania system to pay $11.7M after voluntarily disclosing improper Medicare billings

Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health has agreed to pay more than $11.7 to resolve allegations that it submitted annual wellness visit services that violated Medicare rules.

The health system voluntarily disclosed that, between December 2015 and November 2022, it submitted claims for annual wellness visit services that were not supported by the medical record. After discovering a discrepancy with documentation requirements, Penn State Health's compliance office took corrective action and disclosed the matter to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

"We have worked with [the] United States Attorney's Office and Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General on a settlement and repayment of any reimbursements that did not fully meet Medicare documentation requirements," a spokesperson for the system said in a statement shared with Becker's.

Penn State Health is a five-hospital system that comprises more than 3,000 providers and 90 medical office locations, according to its website.