Healthcare billing fraud: 10 recent cases

From the arrest of the former leader of Arkansas' medical board, to a former executive of HealthSun Health Plans accused of orchestrating a multimillion-dollar scheme, here are 10 healthcare fraud cases Becker's has reported since Oct. 10:

1. A medical marketer was convicted by a federal jury in Texas for his role in a $55 million scheme that defrauded Tricare and other federal healthcare programs

2. A former executive of Miami-based HealthSun Health Plans was charged for allegedly orchestrating a multimillion-dollar Medicare fraud scheme.

3. A Virginia medical equipment company owner pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud Medicare.

4. Ten people were indicted in an alleged scheme that defrauded Medicaid, Medicare and private insurance companies out of at least $20 million by trafficking black-market HIV medication.

5. A Louisiana physician pleaded guilty to defrauding Medicare out of $5.6 million by ordering medically unnecessary durable medical equipment and cancer genetic testing.

6. A Wyoming nurse pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud in a $6.1 million healthcare scheme in Idaho.

7. Several dialysis providers agreed to pay more than $9.5 million to settle allegations they double billed Medicaid for certain medications.

8. Mark Schena, former president of medtech company Arrayit Corp., was sentenced to eight years in prison and ordered to pay $24 million in restitution for defrauding investors and paying illegal kickbacks that resulted in the submission of more than $77 million in false claims for COVID-19 and allergy testing.

9. Charles Adams, MD, and his practice must pay more than $27 million for violating the False Claims Act, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia.

10. Brian Hyatt, MD, the former leader of Arkansas' medical board, was arrested for alleged Medicare fraud. Dr. Hyatt also faces lawsuits from more than 40 former patients accusing him of holding them against their will when he ran the locked behavioral health unit at an Arkansas hospital.