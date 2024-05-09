Former NBA player gets 40 months in prison for role in healthcare fraud scheme

Former NBA player Glen "Big Baby" Davis was sentenced to 40 months in prison for his role in a scheme to defraud the league's healthcare plan out of $5 million, USA Today reported May 9.

Mr. Davis, 38, was found guilty in November on charges of health care fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to make false statements and conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud, according to the report. Prosecutors said he and others made false claims for medical and dental procedures they never received. Mr. Davis submitted $132,000 worth of claims.

He is one of more than 20 people convicted in the range, according to the report. The scheme was spearheaded by Terrence Williams, a former NBA player who was sentenced in August to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to his role in the scheme, which involved more than 18 former NBA players, a dentist, a physician and a chiropractor. Mr. Williams recruited other ex-NBA players, forged signatures, impersonated health plan employees and enlisted doctors to create fake letters to justify procedures. He was paid at least $300,000 in kickbacks.

Another NBA player, Will Bynum, was sentenced in April to 18 months in prison for his role in the scheme, according to the report.