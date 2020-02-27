Ex-UMMS director to serve 3 years in prison for fraud scheme

Catherine Pugh, former mayor of Baltimore and director on the board of the University of Maryland Medical System, was handed a three-year prison sentence Feb. 27 for fraud, according to The Baltimore Sun.

Ms. Pugh was ordered to serve three years of probation after prison and to pay $400,000 in restitution, in addition to forfeiting her home and campaign funds, totaling nearly $670,000, according to the report.

Ms. Pugh pleaded guilty in November to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the federal government, and tax evasion, in relation to a scheme that involved reselling $500,000 of children's books to UMMS. The Baltimore Sun first exposed this financial relationship in March 2019. She funneled the fraudulent book profits back into her mayoral campaign and also used them to help buy her house.

Read the full story on Ms. Pugh's sentencing in The Baltimore Sun here.

