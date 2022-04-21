9 recent hospital lawsuits, settlements

From health systems settling false claims allegations to a hospital sued over its debt collection practices, here are the latest hospital lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. Former hospital director accuses WVU Medicine affiliate of compromising patient safety

A former director at West Virginia University Medicine affiliate Princeton Community Hospital is accusing the healthcare institution of violating patient safety and age discrimination laws.

2. Justice Department backs $800M fraud claim against Tennessee health system

The Justice Department filed a complaint in intervention alleging Memphis-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare violated the False Claims Act and the Anti-Kickback Statute.

3. Florida health system will pay $20M to resolve false claims case

Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System agreed to pay the U.S. $20 million to resolve allegations that it violated the False Claims Act.

4. Tech attacked, burned by travel nurse sues Hackensack

A hospital technician who was attacked and critically burned by a traveling nurse in February at Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center has sued the organization.

5. Judge extends Northside-Anthem contract 'until further order'

The 400,000 patients at Atlanta-based Northside Hospital System with Anthem insurance will remain in network "until further order," a judge ruled April 13.

6. Providence to pay $22.7M to settle unnecessary spine surgery allegations

Renton-based Providence Health & Services Washington agreed to pay $22.7 million to resolve allegations that it defrauded federal healthcare programs with medically unnecessary neurosurgery procedures.

7. New Jersey hospital sued over debt collection practices

A proposed class-action lawsuit was brought against Ridgewood, N.J-based The Valley Hospital over alleged HIPAA violations during the debt collection process and Fair Debt Collection Practices Act violations.

8. U of Central Florida graduate sues medical center for residency match mix-up

An Orlando-based University of Central Florida medical school graduate is suing Orlando Regional Medical Center for "false and defamatory statements" that hurt her chances of obtaining an emergency medicine residency.

9. Psychiatric hospitals can bear responsibility for employees' abuse, appeals court rules

A California appeals court ruled that a psychiatric hospital in Ventura can be held responsible for sexual abuse by an employee.