From a Virginia health system settling false billing allegations to rural hospitals suing the Small Business Administration, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. Bankrupt rural hospitals suing feds to access loans to cover payroll

A growing number of financially troubled companies, including rural hospitals, are suing the Small Business Administration for blocking bankrupt companies from accessing Paycheck Protection Program loans.

2. Steward Health Care must pay $10.2M to scientist who lost her lab

Steward Health Care must pay $10.2 million to a scientist who lost her lab after a series of actions taken by the Dallas-based hospital operator, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled April 28.

3. Virginia health system, physician group pay $9M to settle false billing claims

Centra Health and Blue Ridge Ear, Nose, Throat and Plastic Surgery, both in Lynchburg, Va., agreed to pay $9.3 million to settle allegations that they violated the False Claims Act and state fraud laws.

4. Gilead sues US, claims it illegally acquired Truvada patents

Gilead Sciences filed a lawsuit accusing the CDC of breaching several contracts to obtain patents for the intellectual property behind the drugmaker's Truvada HIV-prevention drug.

5. Insurers entitled to billions in risk corridors payments, SCOTUS says

The federal government owes health insurers $12 billion in payments from the ACA's risk corridors program, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled April 27.

6. 6th physician settles claims related to sham consulting program

A Virginia physician agreed to pay $1.8 million to resolve allegations that he accepted kickbacks from a Massachusetts medical devicemaker.



