12 recent hospital lawsuits, settlements

From NYU Langone suing Northwell Health over the shade of purple it used in its advertising campaign, to Ascension facing a lawsuit for allegedly taking employees' fingerprints without consent, here are 12 hospital lawsuits and settlements Becker's has reported since June 14:

1. As of June 23, 150 people have joined a class-action lawsuit against Cambridge, Mass.-based Harvard University and the school's former morgue manager in a case related to stolen human remains.

2. Edward Calloway, former financial director for G.B. Cooley Hospital in Monroe, La., was sentenced to 24 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for federal wire fraud.

3. The state of Iowa will pay $5 million to settle allegations of medical negligence made against the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

4. Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, N.H., will pay $2 million to settle allegations that it violated the Controlled Substances Act by failing to keep accurate records of controlled substances, including opioids.

5. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is suing Munster, Ind.-based Community Hospital and its operator Munster Medical Research Foundation Inc. for disability discrimination after it allegedly failed to accommodate a nurse who suffered a work injury.

6. Good Samaritan Hospital, based in San Jose, Calif., paid an undisclosed amount to settle claims that the health system failed to prevent a June and July 2020 data breach that compromised patients' protected health information.

7. Columbia, S.C.-based Bon Secours St. Francis Health System, St. Francis Hospital and St. Francis Physician Services agreed to pay $36.5 million to resolve allegations that it made illegal kickback payments to surgeons tied to the volume or value of referrals.

8. St. Louis-based Ascension is facing a lawsuit for allegedly taking employees' fingerprints without their consent.

9. MercyOne, based in West Des Moines, Iowa, is facing a lawsuit for a May data breach in which an unauthorized party accessed its network, compromising the protected health information of 20,000 patients.

10. New York City-based NYU Langone Health is suing Northwell Health over the shade of purple it used in its advertising campaign, stating that the New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based health system copied its "distinctive advertising and marketing campaigns."

11. San Francisco will pay $2.2 million to 11 patients to settle a patient abuse scandal lawsuit at Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center.

12. Trinity Health, based in Livonia, Mich., is facing a class-action lawsuit for a March data breach that compromised the protected health information of 21,000 patients.