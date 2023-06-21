EEOC sues Indiana hospital for disability discrimination against nurse

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is suing Munster, Ind.-based Community Hospital and its operator Munster Medical Research Foundation Inc. for disability discrimination after it allegedly failed to accommodate a nurse who suffered a work injury.

A nurse at the hospital could not return to her job due to lifting restrictions but expressed interest in several jobs that she could perform with the restrictions. However, the hospital failed to transfer her to a job she was qualified for and terminated her because she could not return to her prior job, according to a June 20 EEOC news release. Such actions would violate the Americans with Disabilities Act, which requires employers to reasonably accommodate employees with disabilities, including reassignment to vacant positions.

The EEOC is seeking back pay, compensatory and punitive damages for the nurse and a permanent injunction preventing the hospital from future disability discrimination.

Munster Medical Research Foundation declined to comment, citing the active lawsuit.