Trinity Health faces lawsuit for March data breach

Trinity Health, based in Livonia, Mich., is facing a class-action lawsuit for a March data breach that compromised the protected health information of 21,000 patients.

The lawsuit, filed June 12 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa by Jennifer Medenblik, alleges that the health system failed to protect patients' sensitive health information when an unauthorized individual gained access certain files that contained their names, addresseses, birthdates, Social Security numbers, financial account information, medical record numbers, Medicare and Medicaid identification numbers, treatment information, diagnosis codes, and dates of service and discharge.

The unauthorized access occurred between March 7 and April 4, according to the suit obtained by Becker's.

Trinity Health sent letters to all affected patients on June 2.

