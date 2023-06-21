Good Samaritan Hospital pays 'undisclosed amount' to resolve data breach suit

Good Samaritan Hospital, based in San Jose, Calif., has paid an "undisclosed amount" to settle claims that the health system failed to prevent a June and July 2020 data breach that compromised patients' protected health information, Top Class Actions reported June 16.

The lawsuit alleged that the health system could have prevented the breach if it had implemented better security measures. As a result of the breach, patients' names, birth dates and Social Security numbers were allegedly compromised.

Good Samaritan Hospital has not admitted any wrongdoing, but agreed to pay to settle the breach. Under the settlement, class members can receive up to $1,500 in cash for breach-related expenses. Those who experienced "extraordinary expenses" can receive up to $5,000 in reimbursement for fraudulent losses, according to the report.

Good Samaritan will also pay $459,921 to make data security improvements.