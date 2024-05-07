Which states pay for 'hospital at home'

While CMS allows health systems to apply for waivers to be reimbursed for hospital-at-home care not all state Medicaid programs cover the care model.

These states reimburse for "hospital at home" as of May 7, according to the State Campaign for Hospital at Home:

— Arizona

— Arkansas

— Florida

— Massachusetts

— Michigan

— New York

— North Carolina

— Oklahoma

— Oregon

— South Carolina

— South Dakota

These states do not:

— California

— Delaware

— Illinois

— Kansas

— Missouri

— New Jersey

— Tennessee

— Texas

— Utah

— Wisconsin

