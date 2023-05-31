Wellstar Health System to open $100M innovation center in Atlanta

Fresh off unveiling its $100 million venture capital fund, Wellstar Health System said it plans to open a new innovation center in downtown Atlanta, Atlanta Business Chronicle reported.

The Marietta, Ga.-based health system intends to launch the facility in October, according to the May 30 story. It will house Catalyst by Wellstar, the venture and innovation arm that started the fund May 18 to invest in digital health and other promising healthcare ideas.

The space will be located amid the bustling startup scene in the city's Tech Square district, which is also home to innovation centers from Chick-fil-A, Delta Air Lines and BlackRock, the news outlet reported. Catalyst by Wellstar will inhabit a building that also houses the Advanced Technology Development Center, a tech incubator associated with Atlanta-based Georgia Tech.