Raleigh, N.C.-based WakeMed Health entered into a 3-year agreement with AI clinical platform Regard in a bid to streamline documentation for its clinicians.

WakeMed Health will use Regard's AI at three of its acute care hospitals by the end of 2024, according to a May 15 news release from Regard.

Regard's platform, which uses proprietary algorithms and artificial intelligence to review clinical data on each patient, aims to give clinicians more time to talk directly with patients.