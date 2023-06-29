Virginia hospital sees payoff from virtual nursing

Stafford (Va.) Hospital is starting to see results from virtual nursing after implementing the program last month, The Free Lance-Star reported June 28.

Nurses described successes with being able to prescribe a Meals-on-Wheels program and diabetes management for a patient through a computer monitor. The hospital has experienced nurses taking on virtual roles to help out newer nurses.

Stafford aims to have the full complement of 13 virtual nurses on staff by mid-August.

Later in the year, Stafford Hospital's parent company Fredericksburg, Va.-based Mary Washington Healthcare, plans to expand virtual nursing to its flagship Mary Washington Hospital.