VA offers up to $650M to test health tech

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is offering up to $650 million for innovative tech solutions to improve the healthcare of veterans and the country as a whole.

The money will be used to design, develop and test health tech solutions — such as wearables, big data, 3-D printing, telehealth and artificial intelligence and machine learning — in the real-world care setting of the VA before they're scaled into clinical production. The VA provides healthcare to nearly 9 million veterans per year.

The Accelerating VA Innovation and Learning contract will focus on five areas: personalized care, data transformation, digital care, immersive technology and care and service delivery.