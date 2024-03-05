UChicago Medicine creating innovation hub

UChicago Medicine is establishing a centralized data-driven hub dedicated to fostering innovation, research and quality improvement projects within the health system.

The ADAMS — or Ask, Discover, Act, Measure and Share — Center will be created in partnership with analytics and synthetic data company MDClone and the University of Chicago, according to a March 5 news release from MDClone.

The ADAMS Center will be established at UChicago Medicine in the fall. The aim of the new center is to allow UChicago Medicine to expedite research, assess and enhance care delivery and forge innovative partnerships.