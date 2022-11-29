UAB, University of Mississippi Medical Center launch $3.4M remote diabetes monitoring program

University of Alabama at Birmingham and University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson have launched a remote monitoring program for diabetes patients.

The $3.6 million pilot project aims to manage the type 2 diabetes and social determinants of health of 304 socially vulnerable Black adults living in the Deep South.

"To our knowledge, this is the first optimization trial that brings three intervention components — health coaching, remote patient monitoring and food box delivery — together to identify the most sustainable intervention package," said Tapan Mehta, PhD, vice chair for family and community medicine research at UAB, in a Nov. 22 university news release. "This study is important and will inform health systems as leaders consider population health management and value-based care and pilot some of these intervention components in isolation."

Other partners in the program include Birmingham-based Cooper Green Mercy Health Services and remote health-coaching company Pack Health. Funding for the study was provided by the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities and the Forge AHEAD Center.