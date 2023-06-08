Top 8 AI uses at health systems, according to UPMC

Artificial intelligence is at the top of healthcare executives' minds as they look to the technology to help with operational efficiency and staffing challenges, a June 8 report from the Center for Connected Medicine at Pittsburgh-based UPMC and KLAS Research found.

Here are the most popular AI use cases, according to the survey of 58 provider and payer leaders, most of them specializing in AI and analytics, conducted from December through February. They are ranked by the number of organizations using them:

1. Health/disease management and prediction: 26

2. Operational optimization: 20

3. Imaging: 16

4. Population health management: 15

5. Clinical research: 14

6. Value-based care: 10

7. Patient/member engagement: 7

8. Other: 3*

*includes "cognitive computing models and analytics embedded within EHR, coding and documentation improvement, revenue cycle robotic process automation, and surgery," according to the report.