Tech-focused healthcare administration company snags $20M

Yuvo Health, a tech-enabled administration company providing services to federally qualified health centers, raised $20.2 million in a series A financing round.

The company plans to use the new financing to scale its operations and transition to accept full-risk arrangements on behalf of federally qualified health centers. The latest funding brings the company's total raised to $27.5 million, according to a June 7 Yuvo news release.

Mastry Ventures led the funding round.

"Yuvo Health supports FQHCs, which are the only primary-care access point for millions of underserved Americans today. As an ecosystem and infrastructure partner, Yuvo provides FQHCs a technology, operational, and admin platform that unlocks value-based care, reduces medical costs, and increases quality care," Fatima Husain, co-founder and general partner for Mastry Ventures, said in the news release. "We are bullish on the critical role this industry pioneer will play in driving health equity forward."