Readmissions down at Delaware health system after virtual nursing rollout

Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare has rolled out virtual nursing at more than hospital 500 beds and experienced declines in patient lengths of stay and readmission rates.

Virtual nursing is now at 41% of the acute care beds at the health system's two Delaware hospitals, serving nearly 19,000 patients so far.

"We see virtual nursing as another tool to help our caregivers serve with love and excellence," said Michelle Collins, MSN, RN, vice president of nursing professional excellence at ChristianaCare, in a Feb. 8 news release. "And let's be honest — we all want good care to be as easy as pushing a button."

The virtual nurses help bedside nurses with admissions, medication histories, patient education, lab work monitoring, and discharge planning.