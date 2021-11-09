Provider-led data platform Truveta now live, secures $200M in funding  

Truveta, a healthcare data analytics startup formed by 14 U.S. health systems, on Nov. 9 launched its deidentified clinical data platform, which pools information on participating care sites to glean insights on medical conditions such as COVID-19 and rare diseases.

Fourteen health systems, including Trinity Health, Northwell Health and Tenet Health, partnered in February to create Truveta. Since forming at the start of the year, the startup has raised $200 million and welcomed six additional health system members.

With the addition of the latest three health systems — Ochsner Health, Saint Luke's Health System and UnityPoint Health — Truveta now represents more than 16 percent of clinical care delivered in the U.S., according to a press release shared with Becker's.

Truveta's platform gathers participating health system's deidentified data, which is updated daily and includes EHR information such as labs, vitals, diagnosis codes, procedure codes, physician notes and pathology reports. Researchers can then use the data on Truveta's platform for analysis and building custom studies; early customers can have access to data on vaccinated and unvaccinated populations, breakthrough cases and patient outcomes.

The company on Nov. 9 released the first set of COVID-19 insights from its platform, which include early findings from a study on breakthrough cases for people with comorbidities such as cancer and diabetes, along with insights on vaccine effectiveness and adverse events. Truveta's dashboard is interactive, so members can select populations to study based on factors including age, sex, race, comorbidity and vaccine manufacturer.

Truveta CEO Terry Myerson, a former engineer at Microsoft, highlighted Truveta's focus on alleviating the gaps in national public health data reporting. "One of the greatest travesties of COVID-19 is the failure of public institutions in the U.S. to combat the pandemic using real-time data," he said, adding that "The U.S. is one of the few developed countries to lack a national COVID-19 dashboard with rich insights for effectively managing the pandemic."

The first insights from the Truveta Platform found that 9 to 15 percent of fully vaccinated people who experience a breakthrough infection end up hospitalized, with Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients having the highest hospitalization rate. The platform also found that people with high-risk conditions who have breakthrough cases are twice as likely to be hospitalized compared to the general population, according to the news release.

Truveta plans to use its $200 million in funding to continue building out its data platform. Here are the company's 20 health system members: