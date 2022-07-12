Mercy Health using AI to speed up stroke detection

Springfield, Ohio-based Mercy Health has partnered with Viz.ai to use AI to detect diseases and speed up care to treat stroke patients.

Mercy Health will use Viz.ai's cloud-based AI system, which cross-references CT images of a patient's brain with a database of scans to find early stages of large vessel occlusion strokes, according to a July 5 press release. The system alerts physicians of a suspected stroke, including those which are the most debilitating.

Physicians can gain access to the scans on their phones, and decide on the most suitable course of treatment.

"This new technology will transform the way we're able to deliver stroke care to our patients and our community by allowing our staff to securely communicate and synchronize care all while determining the optimal patient treatment decision," said Chase Collins, director of neurosciences at Mercy Health.

Viz.ai has signed more than 900 hospitals including Cleveland Clinic, New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System and Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger.

Viz.ai is also approved by Medicare.