Meditech joins Cancer Moonshot initiative

EHR vendor Meditech is joining the Cancer Moonshot initiative, a project formed by the Biden administration that aims to cut the cancer death rate by at least half within 25 years and improve the lives of people affected by cancer.

The initiative, centered around research, clinical trials and various applications, aims to get leaders from the EHR space, health systems, cancer centers and other industry stakeholders to collaborate in workgroup meetings.

In these meetings, participants will work to establish the necessary USCDI+ Cancer data elements for submission via HL7 Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources application programming interface. The standardization of these data elements will contribute to the CMS Enhancing Oncology Model, seeking to enhance care coordination for individuals with cancer, according to a Dec. 18 news release from Meditech.

Meditech interoperability and oncology leaders will participate in these workgroups to support the data exchange.