MD Anderson VC arm joins $25M funding round for cancer drug company

Cancer Focus Fund, a venture capital arm of Houston-based University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, has joined a $25 million series A funding round for Nectin Therapeutics, which develops novel immunotherapies.

The biotech company dosed its first patient in a phase 1 clinical trial Nov. 30 at MD Anderson to test NTX1088, a protein blocker targeting locally advanced and metastatic solid tumors.

"NTX1088's triple mechanism of action represents a unique approach to treating challenging cancers, and we are excited by its potential to address a range of treatment-resistant tumors," said Ross Barrett, a founder and managing partner of Cancer Focus Fund, in a Nov. 30 Nectin news release.

The funding round was led by Israel Biotech Fund and Peregrine Ventures. Cancer Focus Fund also partners with New Orleans-based Ochsner Health and LSU Health Shreveport (La.).