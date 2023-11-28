Mass General Brigham to integrate triage AI across system

Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham has partnered with Annalise.ai to develop and deploy AI-enabled diagnostic products.

Under the partnership, Mass General Brigham will integrate Annalise.ai's radiology AI product, Annalise Triage, across its healthcare system, according to a Nov. 27 news release from Mass General.

Mass General Brigham and Annalise.ai leaders have also outlined three key collaboration pillars for the partnership, which include collaborative development and clinical validation of radiology products; joint development and clinical validation in various diagnostic categories; and enhancement of Mass General Brigham's data assets.

This collaboration will be facilitated through Mass General Brigham's newly established AI business office, which is dedicated to guiding the development of AI-enabled software as medical devices — covering the entire process from conception and prototyping to validation and clinical adoption.