LifeBridge, CareFirst add 7 startups to innovation accelerator

Baltimore-based LifeBridge Health and CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield have added seven healthcare startups to their joint health tech incubator, 1501 Health.

LifeBridge and Healthworx, CareFirst's innovation and investment arm, launched 1501 Health in January 2021. The incubator has now selected seven companies out of 112 international applicants for its second cohort, according to a March 23 news release.

1501 Health's startups receive up to $100,000 and work with LifeBridge and CareFirst experts to strengthen their business models and sales strategies. The startups also receive support with product development and testing.

Six of the seven startups in the new cohort were founded by women. 1501 Health will officially welcome the new cohort at an April 27 event to debut its physical incubator space within CareFirst’s Baltimore headquarters.

Here are the seven startups: