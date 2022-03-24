LifeBridge, CareFirst add 7 startups to innovation accelerator

- Small
Baltimore-based LifeBridge Health and CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield have added seven healthcare startups to their joint health tech incubator, 1501 Health.
LifeBridge and Healthworx, CareFirst's innovation and investment arm, launched 1501 Health in January 2021. The incubator has now selected seven companies out of 112 international applicants for its second cohort, according to a March 23 news release.
1501 Health's startups receive up to $100,000 and work with LifeBridge and CareFirst experts to strengthen their business models and sales strategies. The startups also receive support with product development and testing.
Six of the seven startups in the new cohort were founded by women. 1501 Health will officially welcome the new cohort at an April 27 event to debut its physical incubator space within CareFirst’s Baltimore headquarters.
Here are the seven startups:
- Candoo, which aims to help older adults stay safe, independent and connected.
- Flowly, which aims to help users manage pain and anxiety through virtual reality as an alternative to medication.
- Frame Fertility, which aims to offer users a personalized fertility guide.
- Health in Her Hue, which aims to empower women of color along their health journeys by reducing racial disparities in care delivery.
- Lantern, which aims to guide users through death and loss.
- Ryse Health, which aims to use technology and community-based supports to help patients manage type 2 diabetes.
- Xploro, which aims to use 3D models and gamification to increase children's health literacy.