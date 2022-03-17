LG opens innovation center for healthcare tech

LG opened a technology and education hub focused on commercial displays and devices designed for healthcare.

The Los Angeles Business Innovation Center, which opened on March 7, showcases products and devices designed for use in lobbies, nurse stations, back offices, visitor lounges, consulting rooms, telemedicine centers, operating rooms, diagnostic reading bays, X-ray scan areas, patient rooms and large conference spaces.

The aim of the center is to provide healthcare providers with hands-on experience to test out displays and devices before investing in them.

This is LG's third innovation center in the U.S.