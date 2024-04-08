Kettering Health opens innovation center

Kettering (Ohio) Health has opened an innovation center focused on artificial intelligence and digital health.

The 14-hospital system launched the Center for Clinical Innovation on April 3 at its ex-corporate headquarters and the former home of Charles Kettering, its late namesake who was an engineer and inventor.

Leaders say the new center will concentrate on tech and AI projects, digital health, clinical informatics, physician well-being, and lifestyle medicine, and host clinicians to bring forward projects and ideas in the spirit of Mr. Kettering, who helped invent the refrigerant Freon.

"They will gather here together to actively create a better future for our system and our patients," said Daniel Wolcott, acute care president at Kettering Health, in an April 5 news release.