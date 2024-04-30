Kaiser Permanente to roll out AI platform for value-based care

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is teaming up with healthcare technology company Innovaccer to deploy its AI platform to aid its value-based care initiatives.

The platform, which integrates patient data across various systems, will be rolled out in the summer starting in Kaiser's Washington market, according to an April 30 press release Innovaccer shared with Becker's.

The partnership will also involve integrating Innovaccer's healthcare AI platform with its population health management solutions for Kaiser.