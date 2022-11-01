JPMorgan creates healthcare venture capital team

JPMorgan has launched a healthcare venture capital team targeting the life sciences.

The team, Life Sciences Private Capital, plans to invest in early- to later-stage healthcare companies and seeks to capitalize on innovation in areas such as genetic medicine, autoimmune diseases, cardiometabolic diseases and rare disorders, according to a Nov. 1 press release from JPMorgan.

A group of advisers will assist the investment team, meeting regularly and providing guidance as needed to help portfolio companies. The advisers are: