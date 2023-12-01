Intermountain spinoff raises $10M

Culmination Bio, a company building a patient data intelligence platform spun off from Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health, received a $10 million investment.

The company has a growing library of over 5 million de-identified patient samples and clinical data. Culmination Bio works with biotech and life sciences companies to accelerate clinical trials, according to a Nov. 30 Culmination Bio news release.

Culmination Bio spun out from Intermountain Health in March. Merck Global Health Innovation Fund and Amgen Ventures provided the $10 million investment. Culmination Bio will use the funding to develop its Intelligence Platform and fuel its growth.