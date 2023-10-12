Innovation in the last 30 days

As hospitals and health systems turn their focus to innovation, several are opening new centers and partnering with other institutions to further those efforts.

Here are nine innovation stories Becker's has reported on in the last 30 days.

1. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is working to attract biotech companies to its planned Discovery Oasis innovation hub in Phoenix, ABC 15 reported Oct. 11.

2. Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health said Oct. 10 it will create a new innovation center located in San Francisco.

3. New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System launched a 150,000-square-foot innovation center Oct. 5 to advance clinical research and discoveries.

4. HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital has opened a new 3,000-square-foot simulation lab that will help train medical residents from across the globe, WWSB reported Oct. 5.

5. Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare said Sept. 25 it is partnering with five academic institutions to accelerate its innovation efforts.

6. Cleveland Clinic opened the first phase of its 341,000-square-foot innovation district Sept. 28.

7. The Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, or ARPA-H, said Sept. 26 it's rolling out a national health innovation network that will include Mayo Clinic, Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth, and Orlando (Fla.) Health.

8. At the Durham, N.C.-based Duke Institute for Health Innovation, a group of researchers created an algorithm designed to pinpoint individuals with peripheral artery disease by analyzing diagnosis codes and their medical histories, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 24.

9. Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine is piloting several tech initiatives to bring back the joy of practicing medicine, its senior vice president and chief innovation officer, Daniel Derman, MD, told the American Hospital Association in a Sept. 22 podcast.